Thirumurugan sworn-in as Minister in Puducherry Cabinet

March 14, 2024 02:11 pm | Updated 02:12 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
P.R.N. Thirumurugan, MLA, taking an oath as Minister at the swearing-in ceremony held at Raj Nivas in Puducherry on March 14, 2024

P.R.N. Thirumurugan, MLA, taking an oath as Minister at the swearing-in ceremony held at Raj Nivas in Puducherry on March 14, 2024 | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

Three-time legislator P.R.N. Thirmurugan was sworn-in as Minister in the All India N.R. Congress- led National Democratic Alliance government in Puducherry on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Mr. Thirumurugan at a function held in Raj Nivas. A three-time AINRC legislator, he represents Karaikal North in the Puducherry Assembly.

He quit Congress party to contest on AINRC ticket from Karaikal North in 2011 Assembly polls. He won the seat and retained the constituency in the subsequent Assembly polls held in 2016 and 2021. Before joining AINRC, he had held important positions in Karaikal Pradesh Congress Committee. His father P.R. Nalamaharajan was a Congress legislator.

Mr. Thirumurugan’s appointment as Minister comes in the wake of the controversial exit of another Karaikal legislator representing reserved Nedungadu constituency, Chandira Priyanga, from the Cabinet in October last year.

Ms. Priyanga’s exit from the Ministry became controversial after she decided to resign from the Cabinet headed by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy citing “caste and gender discrimination in a male-dominated field,” though government claimed that she was removed because the Chief Minister was not satisfied with her handling of portfolios.

Ms. Priyanga was looking after subjects such as Adi Dravidar Welfare, Transport, Labour and Statistics in the Cabinet. Sources in the government said a notification would be issued soon allocating the portfolios to the newly-inducted Minister.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Mr. Rangasamy, Speaker R. Selvam, Ministers, legislators belonging to AINRC and BJP. Legislators belonging to DMK and Congress abstained from the ceremony.

Related Topics

All India NR Congress / Puducherry

