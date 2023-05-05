Thirumavalavan stages protest near Jipmer opposing decision to collect user charges

May 05, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder (VCK) Thol. Thirumavalavan on Friday led a protest before the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) here against the hospital management’s decision to collect user charges for treatment.

Jipmer had recently issued a circular stating it had decided to collect user charges for advanced high-value investigations from patients who are not covered under the Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (ABPMJAY) or not in possession of BPL cards. The VCK leader and the party workers shouted slogans demanding withdrawal of the circular. Mr. Thirumavalavan said the decision to collect user charges was made with an ulterior motive of slowly privatising the hospital.

The party, he said, would continue its fight till the circular was withdrawn. Collection of user fee would add to the burden of the poor.

Non-Tamil speaking doctors

He also flayed the Centre for appointing non-Tamil speaking doctors at Jipmer. The decision would impact patient care as people would be unable to communicate properly to doctors about their health problems.

Villupuram MP D. Ravikumar said health services of Jipmer were benefiting not just the people of the Union Territory but also a large section of people in the neighbouring districts of Tamil Nadu. He condemned the BJP for spreading false information that the circular was cancelled.