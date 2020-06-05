Third Shramik special leaves from Puducherry for Bengal

PUDUCHERRY

05 June 2020

The third Shramik special train left Puducherry with over 1,000 migrant workers hailing from West Bengal on Thursday night. The train had 1,119 migrant workers (828 from Puducherry and 291 from Karaikal) who had registered in the welcomeback portal to return to Jharkhand and West Bengal. Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy flagged off the train along with M. Kandasamy, Welfare Minister, T. Arun, District Collector, E. Vallavan, Labour Secretary, T. Djeamourthy, MLA and Balaji Srivastava, Director General of Police.

Earlier, the police, revenue, labour and health departments had coordinated health screening of registrants at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, Uppalam. Food packets, face masks, drinking water and other provisions were distributed to the passengers.

The previous two Shramik special had transported migrant workers to Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar.

