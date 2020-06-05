Puducherry

Third Shramik special leaves from Puducherry for Bengal

The third Shramik special train left Puducherry with over 1,000 migrant workers hailing from West Bengal on Thursday night. The train had 1,119 migrant workers (828 from Puducherry and 291 from Karaikal) who had registered in the welcomeback portal to return to Jharkhand and West Bengal. Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy flagged off the train along with M. Kandasamy, Welfare Minister, T. Arun, District Collector, E. Vallavan, Labour Secretary, T. Djeamourthy, MLA and Balaji Srivastava, Director General of Police.

Earlier, the police, revenue, labour and health departments had coordinated health screening of registrants at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, Uppalam. Food packets, face masks, drinking water and other provisions were distributed to the passengers.

The previous two Shramik special had transported migrant workers to Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 5, 2020 10:29:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/third-shramik-special-leaves-from-puducherry-for-bengal/article31760977.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY