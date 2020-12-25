Third phase of Covaxin’s clinical trials begins at research institute

The third phase of Covaxin’s clinical trials has begun at the Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (MGMCRI), a constituent college of Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth.
According to a press note from MGMCRI, the trial is currently ongoing across 21 centres in India.
MGMCRI the only partner institution in the region approved by the ICMR for the conduct of the trial. Based on the results of the trial, the vaccine might be licensed commercially in early 2021, MGMCRI said.
It called for healthy individuals, both men and women, aged over 18, to volunteer to participate in the trial. A special team of doctors and trained staff will be conducting the trial, monitoring the safety of the volunteers.
Covaxin is the country’s first indigenous vaccine against COVID-19, manufactured by Bharat Biotech International Limited, Hyderabad, in collaboration with ICMR and the National Institute of Virology, Pune.
The ICMR-sponsored trial expects to enrol between 1,000 and 1,100 healthy volunteers to assess the efficacy and safety of the vaccine during the one-year follow-up period.
To register as a volunteer, contact the registration desk, I Block, MGMCRI, Pillaiyarkuppam, or call 9443766329, the note added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath