One COVID-19 death in Karaikal pushes toll in U.T. up to 1,978

April 13, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Union Territory recorded one COVID-19 death on Thursday, taking the cumulative toll to 1,978.

The patient, an 85-year-old man, died in Karaikal while in home quarantine due to COVID-19 pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome.

The toll by region is Puducherry (1,541), Karaikal (267), Yanam (114) and Mahe (56).

The Union Territory reported 104 new cases in the last 24 hours to push the active cases past 400.

Puducherry accounted for 65 of the new cases, which were confirmed from 1,048 tests, followed by Karaikal (29) and Yanam (10). No new case was reported in Mahe.

The test positivity rate was 9.92%, case fatality rate 1.12% and recovery rate 98.64%.

There were 416 active cases — 399 in home isolation and 17 in hospital.

Of an estimated 1,76,654 COVID-19 cases recorded so far, 1,74,260 have posted recovery.