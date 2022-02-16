The Prime Minister is keen on the overall development of the Union Territory. It is not just a double engine, it is going to be a super fast engine. The territory will see a lot of development in the coming days. Employment and Infrastructure are going to be the focus areas.

The Union Territory is now in the focus of the Central government; it is at the take-off stage in terms of development activities, says Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan in an interview with The Hindu. Excerpts from a conversation

Rajesh B. Nair

When you were appointed as the L-G, the U.T. was at a crucial phase. It was facing an administrative crisis due to the continued power struggle between the then Lt. Governor and the government. Have things changed now? How would you qualify these changes?

It is an open secret that there was a power struggle in the Union Territory before I took over and finally there was a political crisis. We cannot say on whose side the justice was. Implementation of certain decisions, including on pension and disbursement of salary were delayed due to differences of opinion between the then Lt. Governor and Chief Minister. On certain issues clarifications were given by the Chief Minister and because there was no smooth riding, decisions were pending. People suffered. Now the functioning of the government is smooth. Because I am familiar with the political and cultural background of this region, I am able to do a better job and take everyone together in the interest of Puducherry.

When you came in, you must’ve had certain plans for the Union Territory. How many of them were you able to implement — can you categorise them as — in full, partially and not at all.

When there was President’s rule, we took several decisions with the help of two advisers appointed by the Union Government. We prepared a vision plan in terms of infrastructure development and job creation. After the elected government took over, as administrator I have conveyed the plan to the Chief Minister. The Union Territory is now under the focus of the Centre. The decisions to hold the National Youth Festival and Hunar Haat events are just two indications of this. The Prime Minister is keen on the overall development of the Union Territory. It is not just a double engine (having same/alliance governments), it is going to be a super fast engine. Pondy is at the take-off stage. The territory will see a lot of development in the coming days. Employment and Infrastructure are going to be the focus areas.

As suggested by me, the government is planning to have a mega employment mela on the lines of the one being organised in Telangana. It is likely to be held on March 5 and 6. Around 100 firms will be participating in the mela in the U.T. The revival of the airport, including the expansion of the runway, is now being fast tracked.

The decision to close down the PSUs, especially the Anglo French Textiles has rendered hundreds of people jobless. Is the government planning to revive the units?

As I said, when the Union Territory was under the President’s rule, we developed a vision plan. It included revival of the mills or using the area owned by the mills for economic activity so that a permanent solution could be found for the unemployment problem. In fact, the administration is engaged in talks with textile industries based in Coimbatore and Tiruppur. The Centre is also ready to support the U.T. administration in bringing development.

I have suggested to the Chief Minister the setting up of a textile park or special economic zone in the place where the mills exists. A detailed project report is under preparation. Very shortly, we could see something major coming up.

Is there a strong plan to address the problem of financial crunch that the Union Territory is now facing?

The Union Government is seized of the financial issues. In fact at the Southern Chief Ministers’ conference, we have requested the Centre to consider Puducherry as a Union Territory without Assembly for financial allocation alone till we are able to stand on our feet on revenue generation. Because, the Central allocation for the Union Territories without Assembly was much higher. So, we wanted similar consideration on financial allocation alone for Puducherry. In the last nine months, the allocation made by the Centre for implementing schemes has gone up also substantially. The construction of new Legislative Assembly, grade separators and widening of roads are all done with Central allocation. We have to draw a comparison with the last five years to see the developments happening.

Opposition parties, especially the Congress, have come out and criticised you for taking over the administration. They have pointed out that most of the crucial decisions are taken and announced by you. CPI leader R. Mutharasan has even equated your style of functioning with that of former Lt Governor Kiran Bedi... your comments please?

There is a contradiction in the statements of the Opposition leaders. One says I am taking decisions on my own and the other says I am functioning like the former Lt. Governor. Some leaders say I am friendly with the government. The Chief Minister should be saying whether I am taking decisions on my own or consulting the Cabinet. The Chief Minister does consult me and sometimes telephones me on administrative matters. As a customary practice, the Raj Nivas communicates to the people about the decisions taken based on the files I clear. It is my duty to inform the public. It is not true that I agree with all the decisions. I differed with the government on increasing the fee for students in private medical colleges and also on distribution of free clothing material as Pongal gift. I took a stand in favour of DBT instead of distributing gifts. But I make sure that the differences do not become controversies and create problems. All my decisions are based on what is good for the people and I absolutely don’t work with any ego.

You continue to hold the position of the Governor of Telengana, even as you serve as the L-G here. It cannot be easy managing the two positions….

I should thank the President, Prime Minister and Home Minister for reposing faith in me to hold both the positions. It is not a difficult task because we plan everything in advance. And I stay in Puducherry more because my administrative responsibilities are more here. The former Chief Minister (V. Narayanasamy) complains that I stay here more. He should be happy that I am serving the people here more. In Telangana, I am serving as Governor of an Opposition-ruled State but I don’t enter into controversy. I know the boundaries in which the Governor and Chief Minister function and I try to work democratically and in a positive manner. Instead of complicating things, I try to work constructively. In that way, I am managing both the responsibilities.