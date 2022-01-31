The travails of spearheading change

Kiran Bedi attributes the clashes with government to her refusal to be a “rubber stamp” administrator

Former Puducherry Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi has, in a new book, attributed the clashes with the government through her term as much to her refusal to be a “rubber stamp” administrator as to the wilful glossing over of the laws by some in the political establishment “in the hope of keeping the Raj Nivas on edge and derailing change”.

According to Ms. Bedi, who recaps in extensive detail the frequent run-ins with the government headed by Congress Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, the bottomline of what played out in the public eye as a bitter power struggle was the resistance of the ruling political class to comply with the law, oversight of financial approvals and integrity in administration.

The tenure of the country’s first woman IPS officer, who took charge as the 24th Lt. Governor on May 29, 2016, was marked by internecine clashes over rights and powers of governance with the Congress Ministry.

The feud between the two top constitutional figures persisted through the term and came to an end only when Ms. Bedi was removed by the President on February 16, 2021, while soon thereafter the Congress government collapsed after it failed a trust vote following a series of defections in its rungs of leadership, both events unfolding days before the Assembly election was notified.

“I did not know then that it shall cost me my entire tenure of nearly five years to fix this. It came at a hefty charge on public funds, public time, and untiring efforts. It equally engaged the Government of India. Closer to my departure, existing rules and laws got judicially reiterated by the Supreme Court and Madras High Court. I left behind a legacy of legal clarity on nettlesome issues,” Ms. Bedi writes in her book, Fearless Governance (Diamond Pocket Books). The 375-page book narrates what she encountered in Puducherry in the form of resistance to “change, transparency and accountability”, whether it was politicians smashing helmets on the road to oppose enforcement of the rule, the black balloon protests led by a former Health Minister in his home town to protest attempts to audit expenditure in several projects and the dramatic dharna in front of the Raj Nivas by Mr. Narayanasamy seeking her ouster.

And, in the vein of someone immune to political correctness, she also writes about her disgust over “the munching and belching” of a guest in a passage from the chapter, “First Dinner with the Cabinet”.

If files concerning service matters, policy approvals, or Cabinet decisions were routed to the Raj Nivas, it was because they required the Lt. Governor’s approval as per the Rules of Business of Government of Puducherry, 1963, and the UT Act mandate, she states. The political establishment challenged the powers of the Lt. Governor in the courts on many vital issues. They did it despite knowing the laws and the rules. The main intention was to keep the Lt. Governor’s office on edge, “hoping to neutralise, slow it down or derail any change.

Whether it was capping the fee of medical colleges, giving voting rights to nominated MLAs, facilitating direct benefit transfer in shared schemes or selecting State Election Commissioner by an open method for the local body elections, the courts had ruled in favour of the Lt. Governor, she said.

Referring to the then “CM’s Saturday Fever” — his weekly press conferences where he was caustic about the Lt. Governor’s “autocratic” style of functioning and sidelining of the elected government — Ms. Bedi writes, “I put up with his boorish behaviour to keep the administration going. Some of us were hoping against hope that the CM would see reason and place the interest of the people of Puducherry above personal issues”.

On the episode in February 2019 when Mr. Narayanasamy launched a headline-making indefinite dharna in front of the Raj Nivas demanding that the Centre recall the Lt. Governor and to press for Statehood, Ms. Bedi writes that the bottomline to what played out in the public eye as a power struggle was “fundamental financial approvals and integrity in administration”.

“Finally, a nudge from New Delhi helped resolve the matter. We met unconditionally, but only for optics. When I look back and reflect on what could have been the fundamental purpose of this Dharna-Drama, it was to gain sympathy for the upcoming Lok Sabha seat election. They won this one. But lost in the Assembly elections,” Ms. Bedi writes.