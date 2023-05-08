The northernmost part of the Police Headquarters complex lies in neglect

May 08, 2023 08:33 am | Updated 08:33 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

Lying exposed to the elements, the northern-most part of the Police Headquarters Complex, comprising three main buildings, remains in neglect.

A Grade II A heritage structure, the landmark building, constructed in the 1790s, is believed to have served as the Barracks and is said to be one of the oldest remaining military buildings dating back to the French period in the Indian subcontinent.

While the building in the centre of the complex, also built in the 1790s, serves as the office and residence of the Director-General of Police, the building in the southern side has been renovated and it houses meeting rooms and the Police Museum.

However, the building in the northern-most part presents a sorry sight. It remains unoccupied because of a serious structural distress. The iconic structure has developed huge cracks and the building remains partially hidden, thanks to the thick vegetation that has taken over the building.

“The unchecked growth of vegetation on all sides has created deep fissures and led to water seepage. The cracks, if left unchecked, would penetrate the foundation, leading to the loss of strength and stability of the structure. This is also one of the major reasons for structural distress on the roof and the wall located on the western side of the complex,” an official said.

“The Police Headquarters complex, located opposite the Mairie, was one of the first heritage buildings identified for restoration. Though attempts were made in the past to renovate the structure, the reaction from the successive governments was knee-jerk. The efforts yielded no concrete result. Although the government says it is keen on protecting heritage structures, this over-two-century-old building has escaped its attention,” says a heritage enthusiast.

“Over the years, the northernmost part of the complex has undergone several changes. The wooden rafters on the roof have been replaced with steel and precast concrete rafters, resulting in serious damage. The window grills and door fixtures have also undergone serious corrosion. Vegetation growth has become rampant on all sides of the building and this has become one of the major causes of deterioration of the structure. The building should be immediately restored or it will meet the same fate as the Mairie,” the official added.

An expert team, which inspected the structure a few years ago, had recommended to the government to ascertain the foundation’s strength and the condition of the walls before commencing renovation. The window grills should be replaced, and the vegetation should be removed, and regular maintenance should be ensured, the team had said in its report.

Historical significance

The complex evolved in three phases. The main building was constructed between 1788 and 1790 as the warehouse of the third French East Indian Company, which ceased activities in 1793. The complex was purchased by the local government in 1821 and used as the government warehouse in Puducherry.

In 1857, the place was taken over by the military department to serve as the Barracks. Governor D’Ubraye decided to station a company of the 4 th regiment of the Naval infantry at Puducherry by making suitable changes and extensions to the buildings. The building complex occupies an entire block in the administrative quarter and is said to be the oldest military building dating back to the French period, according to Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage.