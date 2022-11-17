The Mother’s mahasamadhi day observed

November 17, 2022 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Devotees from all over the country on Thursday queued up at the Sri Aurobindo Ashram on the occasion of The Mother’s mahasamadhi day.

The day started with a meditation around the samadhi from 6 a.m. The Mother’s room was opened for darshan from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. This is one of the few special darshan days when devotees are allowed inside The Mother’s or Sri Aurobindo’s room.

The other days when visitors to the ashram can get special darshan, include February 21 (Mother’s birth anniversary), April 24 (Anniversary of Mother’s arrival), August 15 (Sri Aurobindo birth anniversary) and December 5 (Sri Aurobindo’s Mahasamadhi Day).