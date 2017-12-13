The mimicry artiste and the memorable song

The lines Innarkku Innarendru Ezhuthi Vaithaney Thevan Andru (marriages are divinely ordained) in the song, Kadavul Amaithuvaitha Medai, with a philosophical touch offer solace to those who fail in love.

Penned by Kannadasan for Tamil film Aval Oru Thodarkathai, the song is equally memorable for the mimicry elements included by music composer M.S. Viswanathan. Sadan, Saibaba and Udayarpalayam R. Srinivasan were the mimicry artistes who lent their voice for the song. Sadan is no more.

“MSV was particular that only human voice should be used to produce the sounds. When someone suggested that the sound of thandai (anklets) could be produced by the ornament, he rejected the idea. I came forward to produce the sound. It was immediately accepted,” said 87-year-old Srinivasan, a former railway employee and vikatam (mimicry) artiste. He then went on to produce the sounds he did for the film.

It was his association with late director K. Balachander’s troupe that got Srinivasan an opportunity to perform in the film. He did 8 of the 11 mimicry sounds, including the croaking of frogs, mooing of cows, beating of the thavil, playing of the nagaswaram and veena, and the sound of anklets. The song began with his mimicry to which actor Kamal Haasan lip-synced.

“Before and after, I did not work in films, though I continued to perform vikatam concerts. I did not inform my father Udayarpalayam Ramasethu Shastri about my foray into films since he was a Sanskrit scholar who gave lectures on spirituality. Who would have approved of the son of a scholar making sounds of animals,” laughed Mr. Srinivasan, who was attracted to vikatam after listening to Thiruvisanallur Ramasamy Shastri.

“I listened to him performing vikatam at Pandurangan math in Pavalakara Street in Chennai. I was mesmerised. I approached him to learn the art, but he refused to accept me as a disciple, saying I lacked knowledge of layam. But I never lost heart and learnt it myself treating him as my guru,” said Mr. Srinivasan.

Even as a child, Mr. Srinivasan developed interest in mimicry and used to mew like cats. “I used to tease my mother’s friend with the sound,” he said. He honed his skills with regular practice. He agreed that the knowledge of music was vital for performing vikatam. “I make fun of the mannerisms of Carnatic music singers. Some behave as if they are grinding flour for making dosa and a few like they are frying jelabi in ghee. If I mimic a singer performing raga thodi, I should know the anatomy of the raga,” he said.

Mr. Srinivasan said he cherished the day he was performing at Paathala Ponniyamman temple. “I mimicked dogs barking on the streets and fighting one another. A few dogs suddenly appeared near the dais assuming that their rivals were around,” he laughed.