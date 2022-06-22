The Hindu’s cookery contest comes to Puducherry on June 26

The preliminary round will be held from 10 a.m. at Hotel Atithi TGI Grand

Here is an opportunity for Puducherrians to showcase their culinary talent as the preliminary round of the third edition of The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ is all set to be held in the town on June 26.

The preliminary rounds are being held in 20 locations across Tamil Nadu before the finals, which will be held in Chennai in July. In Puducherry, the preliminary round will be held from 10 a.m. on Sunday at Hotel Atithi TGI Grand, S.V. Patel Salai.

In the preliminary round, participants can cook breakfast, snacks or desserts of both the vegetarian and non-vegetarian variety. However, a minimum of two dishes must be prepared and brought to the venue, and one of the tow must represent the flavour of Tamil Nadu with ‘Namba Ooru Namba Savorit Pasta’.

Top three winners would be presented with a total cash prize of ₹2 lakh. While the first prize is ₹1 lakh, the second and third places will receive cash prizes of ₹60,000 and ₹40,000 respectively. Extra points will be given to those who prepare the dish with RKG Ghee, Cardia Advanced Groundnut Oil, Savorit, Madhuram Rice, LG Asafoetida, Naga Food Products and Everest Masala.

Participants must bring the used product wrappers to the venue. A panel of judges, headed by celebrity chef K. Damodharan (Chef Damu), will select the three best cooks from the preliminary rounds to participage in the grand finale to be held on July 23 in Chennai.

The event is an opportunity for children aged between 10 and 18 and young adults (19-25 years) to showcase unique pasta recipes using Savorit pasta. They could bring the cooked dishes and recipes to the venue. Chef Damu would choose the winner from each category.

Interested participants can register on bit.ly/0S0T2022. They can also send a text message or WhatsApp message in the format ‘’Name<space>City<space>Dish name’’ to 9941255695 or call the number.

Vidiem Kitchen Appliances is the title sponsor of the cooking contest hosted by The Hindu. The contest is powered by Savorit and Madhuram Rice in association with RKG Ghee and Cardia Advanced Groundnut Oil.

LG Asafoetida is the asafoetida partner and Naga Food is the associate partner. Divinity Partner is ITC Mangaldeep and spices partner is Everest Masala. The banking partner is Karur Vysya Bank, the magazine partner is Aval Vikatan and media partner is The Hindu Tamil Thisai.

GEC partner is Kalaignar TV and news channel partner is Kalaignar Seidhigal. Venue partner is Hotel Atithi TGI Grand, Puducherry.