The crime that enraged Puducherry Premium

March 16, 2024 02:22 am | Updated 02:22 am IST

On March 2, a nine-year-old child, who had gone out to play, went missing from her neighbourhood in the Union Territory. Three days later, her body was found in a drain. Rajesh B. Nair reports on the crime that brought the residents of the city to the streets, and the agony of the family who knew the accused

Trigger warning: the following article has references to rape. Please avoid reading if you feel distressed by the subject By all accounts, Nithya (name changed to protect identity), 9, was a cheerful child. She studied at a primary school in Puducherry, a coastal city in the Union Territory of the same name, bordering Tamil Nadu in the south. Her father says she enjoyed playing sports and the freedom of walking or cycling along the narrow lanes of her neighbourhood, located at one end of Beach Road, where houses are densely packed together. She would buy biscuits or sweets from small shops. Like many children her age, she was curious. On March 2, Nithya went out to play. She should have been gone only a short while, but she did not return. Her sister, 11, was the last to see her. Her parents filed a missing complaint. ALSO READ Rape and murder of girl | Opposition parties’ bandh disrupts normal life in Puducherry

Two days later, when the police found no leads, Nithya’s parents hit the streets, along with relatives and a group of residents of the neighbourhood, in protest. They staged a blockade on the arterial Mahatma Gandhi Road, demanding that police officials make more of an effort in tracing the child. The protesters dispersed only when the police assured them that they would intensify their search and find the girl soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

When yet another day passed without any signs of progress in the investigation, the agitation began to snowball. Campaigns seeking justice for the girl began trending on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter). From the morning of March 5, cadres of the Opposition parties, including the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the Congress, the Left parties, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, and the All-India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, joined the protesters. Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Home Minister A. Namassivayam, who belongs to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), held meetings with senior police officers to review progress in the case.

Also read | BJP delegation visits house of murdered schoolgirl in Puducherry

The same afternoon, Nithya’s body, with her hands and feet tied, was found in a drain a few metres from her house. The discovery came as a shock to the city. S. Sundhari, a resident of Nithya’s neighbourhood, says, “We have heard that such atrocities happen to girls in different parts of India. But we never thought it would happen to a child in our locality.”

However, according to data furnished by the Puducherry police, the Union Territory with a population of nearly 14 lakh people recorded 164 cases pertaining to crimes against women last year. Of these, 92 cases were registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012; 30 on charges of molestation; and nine on charges of rape.

The day the body was found, the police held two men from Nithya’s neighbourhood on charges of kidnapping and murder. The victim’s family says they knew the accused. Namassivayam announced that a Special Investigation Team had been constituted under Senior Superintendent of Police Kalaivanan to probe whether more people were involved in the case. Earlier, this week, the post-mortem report revealed that the child had also been raped.

“Everyone here knows one another,” says Sundhari. “Usually, we tell our children to be cautious while mingling with strangers. Now, it is scary that we have to teach them to be wary of people known to them too.”

The day she disappeared

On March 2, at 8 a.m., Nithya’s parents left her at home with her sister and went to work. Nithya’s mother works at a health centre as a help and her father owns a mini truck which he drives mainly to transport fish from the harbour to various markets. It was a Saturday, a non-working day for primary schools. The parents routinely left their daughters at home except on Sundays, when the mother would take the day off.

The police say Nithya stepped out to play soon after. She came home to eat lunch before leaving the house again. At around 5 p.m., Nithya’s mother returned home and only found her older daughter. When there was no sign of Nithya for some time, she went around the locality in search of her, gripped by dread. She went with a few relatives to the police station and lodged a complaint. She then called her husband to inform him that their daughter was missing.

Also read | YSRCP leaders call on rape victim’s parents in Puducherry

“I came home immediately,” Nithya’s father recalls. “We searched all the areas near our house. Soon, it was night. We thought she may have been kidnapped as there have been reports of child kidnapping cases in recent times.”

After registering a case of kidnapping, the police and the girl’s relatives combed through the entire area. They navigated their way first through the narrow lanes and then the wider adjacent ones, marked by posh houses, large guest houses, and hanging bougainvillea. They went to the beach, searching for her near stalls and amid the slippery rocks withstanding the force of the waves. The CCTV footage from the area also did not show any signs of Nithya.

“We initially restricted the search to the child’s residential area, but there was opposition from the relatives. They strongly believed that the girl had been abducted and taken elsewhere. So, we extended our search beyond Puducherry,” says a police officer, who was part of the initial investigation.

Three days after the search, the police finally found the partly decomposed body of the child in a drain. The injuries on her body indicated that she had met a brutal end.