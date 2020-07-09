The coronavirus spreaders

A palm reader and a samaritan who went door-to-door distributing temple prasad were among the sources for the spreading of COVID-19 infection.
According to an analysis by Raj Nivas of infection sources, the feedback from doctors also suggested that small parties in houses were also found to be leading to spread of infection during contact tracing.
The incident where a palm reader had infected 13 others with COVID-19 in a matter of a few days came to light in Karaikal.
“He was totally negligent as he knew something was amiss but yet went on,” Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi said. In Puducherry, a do-gooder was going house to house distributing some temple prasad, and also passing on the infection.
“This reflects how important an individual’s personal responsibility is to fight the war against COVID,” Ms. Bedi said.
The Lt. Governor has been propagating the message to the public of observing the 4S steps — safe mask, social distancing, sanitation and the Aarogya Setu app — to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.
Industry mangers too need to take responsibility for their workforce as they have been found lax in observing these norms.
“They have been cautioned, failing which prosecution under the Disaster Management Act shall follow,” she said.
