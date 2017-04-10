The cause that unites them

Political parties in the Union Territory, who normally do not see eye to eye on various issues, are however joining hands to express their strong protest against the style of functioning of Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi.

Allegations that Ms. Bedi had been encroaching on the rights of the elected Government have been made by almost all parties, marking their full cooperation with the government that is now in a turf war with the Lt. Governor. A joint meeting of all political parties was held to register their grievances against her. The meeting decided that a delegation of leaders will meet President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue.

Cash crunch continues

Five months after the shock and awe of the demonetisation decision announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a nationally televised address, cash flow is yet to be normalised in the city.

Most ATMs remained out of cash through Sunday causing untold hardship to people from all walks of life. Consumers feel that the remonetisation drive in the city has been haphazard and not consistent.

As a result, people with a need for cash still find it difficult to organise their payments given the unpredictability of reserves at ATMs.

The last refuge

As mercury levels soar with the onset of summer, people are thronging the beach every evening. While the inflow of tourists is coming down, residents of Puducherry are finding solace in the sea breeze.

Apart from organising cultural evenings during the weekends, the government could take further steps such as installing water kiosks in public spaces for the people beat the heat, residents feel.

(With inputs from S. Prasad, M. Dinesh Varma and S. Senthalir)