March 15, 2024 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

As part of its alumni lecture series, Tagore Government Arts and Science College (TGASC) recently hosted a talk by D. Gnanasekaran, writer and former Head of English Department at Kanchi Mamunivar Government Institute for Post graduate Studies and Research.

The lecture, hosted by the Department of English, was on the theme ‘Nuances of English’.

Sasi Kanta Dash, TGASC Principal, and A. Kala, Head, Department of English, also spoke at the event.