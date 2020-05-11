Puducherry

Testing to be intensified in Karaikal

Region turns an orange zone after reporting fresh case

The Health Department will step up testing in Karaikal, which after reporting a case of COVID-19 has turned from a green to an orange zone.

Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said at a press conference that he had directed health officials to do at least 50 tests a day in Karaikal, which reported a fresh case after remaining a green zone for 47 days.

Officials are engaged in contact tracing of the affected person, who was arrested by the police in a case relating to the torching of a house. He had tested positive before being taken to jail.

