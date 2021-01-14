Test positivity remains under 1%

Puducherry reports 29 new cases and no deaths

Puducherry reported 29 new cases on Wednesday while no deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.

Of the new cases, which were confirmed from 3,002 tests, 17 were reported in Puducherry, six in Karaikal, four in Mahe and two in Yanam.

With 44 patients discharged on recovery, the active cases in the Union Territory stood at 278. Of this, 115 were in hospitals and 163 in home isolation.

The test positivity rate was 0.96%, case fatality rate 1.66% and recovery rate 97.62%.

The tally in the Union Territory is 639 deaths, a total of 38,524 cases and 37,607 recoveries.

The Health Department has to date tested an estimated 5.24 lakh samples with over 4.81 lakh of them returning negative.

Eight cases in Cuddalore

Cuddalore district reported eight fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the district’s tally to 24,819.

While 24,445 persons have been discharged, the active cases stand at 61.

In Villupuram district, two persons tested positive, taking the total number of cases in the district to 15,087.

Kallakurichi district reported three positive cases, taking the overall count in the district to 10,843.