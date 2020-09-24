‘Test positivity rate under 10% for past 3 weeks in U.T.’

PUDUCHERRY

24 September 2020 02:22 IST

We are testing in excess of 5,000 samples a day for the past week, says T. Arun

The test positivity rate has been under 10% for the past three weeks in spite of enhanced testing volumes, T. Arun, Health Secretary, said. “We have been testing in excess of 5,000 samples a day for the past week. This is at an optimal level and far exceeds the 3,000 a day target recommended by expert bodies,” he said.

The tests are being assigned in a 50:50 ration split between RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Test methods.

According to Mr. Arun, mortality analysis showed that an estimated 70% of deaths were occurring within 48 hours of admission even in symptomatic patients. “This indicates delayed reporting to hospital,” Mr. Arun said.

While the administration has stepped up active surveillance through door-to-door visits by ASHA/ANM volunteers to carry out screening and tests, the fatalities can be lowered only with full cooperation of the public in seeking medical help as early as possible, he said.

After a briefing with Mr. Arun and A. Anbarasu, Relief and Rehabilitation Secretary, Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi said a separate ICMR team will be designated for supervising, monitoring, guiding and handholding of the outlying regions of Karaikal, Yanam and Mahe.

8 deaths recorded

Puducherry recorded eight COVID-19 deaths and 543 new cases from 5,642 tests on Wednesday. The capital accounted for seven deaths and Yanam one.

The patients, including two women, were in the 45 to 77 age bracket. The case fatality rate was 1.99% and recovery rate 77.98%. The tally is 481 deaths, 4,853 active cases, a cumulative total of 24,227 and 18,893 patients discharged.