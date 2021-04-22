Test positivity rate touches a new high of 21%

PUDUCHERRY

22 April 2021 23:27 IST

987 new COVID-19 cases reported; four more fatalities take toll to 726

The test positivity rate touched a new high of over 21% as 987 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours in the Union Territory even as four more fatalities took the overall toll to 726 on Thursday.

Of the deaths reported in Puducherry, two each were in JIPMER and IGMCRI while the fourth fatality was in Karaikal. While three patients who died were men, two were women.

All the patients, in the age group of 55 to 72 years, had known co-morbidities.

With this, the region-wise toll stood at Puducherry (580), Karaikal (88), Yanam (46) and Mahe (12).

Of the new cases which were detected during 4,675 tests, 837 were in Puducherry, 89 in Karaikal, 40 in Yanam and 21 in Mahe.

The test positivity rate was 21.11%, case fatality rate 1.44% and recovery rate 86.85%.

The cumulative caseload crossed the half-a-lakh-mark aggregating to 50,580 cases while the total recovered patients stood at 43,931.

With the discharge of 464 patients, the active cases stood at 5,923. Of these, 1,107 were in hospitals and 4,816 patients in home isolation.

In Puducherry, the bed occupancy was 291 in IGMCRI, 226 in JIPMER and 392 in Covid Care Centres.

Meanwhile, Director of Health S. Mohan Kumar, stated that the cumulative number of deaths in the Union Territory had been reconciled to 726, after the death of a patient of West Bengal origin was transferred from the Puducherry fatalities to West Bengal’s tally.

Of an estimated 7.48 lakh tests, over 6.77 lakh were negative.

Meanwhile, 363 healthcare workers, 46 frontline staff and 1,350 members of the public took the first shot of Covid vaccine in the last 24 hours across the Union Territory.

The aggregate of vaccinated persons was 1,77,047, including 30,857 healthcare personnel, 18,174 frontline workers and 1,10,842 members of the public.

One death, 178 new cases

The toll in Cuddalore district rose to 312 on Thursday, with one more death reported in Vriddhachalam. The same day, 178 fresh cases took the overall tally to 28,308.

The district saw 26,546 recoveries and 986 were active cases.

In Villupuram district, 146 persons tested positive, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 16,907.

Kallakurichi district reported 78 cases, taking the overall count to 11,693.