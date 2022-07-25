Test positivity rate stands at 10% as U.T. adds 88 COVID-19 cases to overall tally
Puducherry registers 73 new cases
The Union Territory recorded 88 COVID-19 cases against 151 recoveries on Monday.
Puducherry registered 73 new cases, which were detected from 875 tests, and Karaikal 15. No new cases were recorded in Mahe and Yanam.
The test positivity rate was 10.06%, case fatality rate 1.15% and recovery rate 98.12%.
The overall tally is 1,965 deaths, 1,231 active cases (23 patients in hospital and 1,208 cases in home isolation), a total of 1,70,179 cases and 1,66,983 recovered patients.
Of an estimated 23.39 lakh tests conducted so far, over 19.78 lakh returned negative.
Meanwhile, 304 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 17,91,471 vaccine doses.
