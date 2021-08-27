Test Positivity Rate remains above 3% in U.T.

PUDUCHERRY

27 August 2021 00:06 IST

73 new cases reported; no COVID-19 deaths; 3,663 persons take the jab

The Test Positivity Rate remained above the 3% mark in the Union Territory as 73 new cases were reported from about 3,000 tests on Thursday.

With no COVID-19 death recorded in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll remained at 1,809. The toll by region was Puducherry (1,429), Karaikal (235), Yanam (105) and Mahe (40).

Puducherry accounted for 45 of the new cases, which were detected from 2,295 tests, followed by Karaikal (8), Yanam (4) and Mahe (16).

The test positivity rate was 3.18%, case fatality rate 1.47 % and recovery rate 97.91%.

With 66 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 767. This comprised 163 patients in hospitals and 604 in home isolation.

The Union Territory has recorded an aggregate of 1,23,151 cases against 1,20,575 patients recovered.

Of an estimated 16.22 lakh tests conducted to date, over 13.76 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 3,663 persons took the vaccine against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours to take the net vaccinated population in the Union Territory to 7,92,627.