Test positivity rate, mortality numbers on the decline in U.T.

PUDUCHERRY

28 May 2021 20:34 IST

1,223 persons test positive on May 28 in Puducherry

The test positivity rate and the daily mortality numbers have shown a declining trend in the past few days with the Union Territory recording 21 deaths and 1,223 new cases from 9,012 tests on Friday.

After hitting a peak of 34 deaths on May 23, the fatalities on succeeding days were Monday (23), Tuesday (26), Wednesday (27), Thursday (20) and Friday (21).

The test positivity rate, which was in the vicinity of 20% through the beginning of the month, has dropped to a lower range of 12-16%. The TPR was 16% (Sunday), 12% (Monday), 13% (Tuesday), 14% (Wednesday) and 12% (Thursday) and 13% (Friday).

Advertising

Advertising

Puducherry recorded 15 of the deaths on Friday, Karaikal (five) and Yanam (one). The region-wise cumulative toll was Puducherry (1,201), Karaikal (160), Yanam (88) and Mahe (27).

Of the new cases, Puducherry accounted for 945 patients, followed by Karaikal (208), Yanam (38) and Mahe (32).

The case fatality rate was 1.45% and recovery rate 84.91%.

"While we have scaled up testing from an average of 5,000 to over 9,000 per day and ramped up health infrastructure, especially oxygen beds, we are simultaneously launching various measures to motivate more people to get vaccinated," a health official said.

In Puducherry, the bed occupancy was Jipmer (493), IGMCRI (366) and COVID Care Centres (452). There were 34 oxygen beds available but no ventilator beds to spare, data on the COVID dashboard indicated.

The aggregate caseload to date was 1,01,900 against 86,528 patients recovered.

Of an estimated 10,25,000 tests conducted so far, over 8.89 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 52 healthcare workers, 109 frontline workers and 2,639 members of the public took their vaccination in the United Territories. The total number of persons vaccinated so far aggregated 2,54,137, including 34,496 healthcare workers, 21,451 frontline staff and 1,47,548 members of the public.