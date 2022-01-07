Test positivity rate jumps above 5% in Puducherry as COVID-19 cases continue increasing

The Union Territory reported 177 newly-diagnosed patients.

New COVID-19 cases continued to rise with 177 newly-diagnosed patients adding to the tally even as the test positivity rate shot up above the 5% mark on Friday.

Puducherry reported 129 of the new cases, followed by Karaikal (41) and Mahe (7). No new case was reported in Yanam. The test positivity rate was 5.26%, case fatality rate 1.45% and recovery rate 98.12%.

With 14 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 562. The number of hospitalisations has also increased, with 92 patients in institutional care and 470 in home isolation.

With no death reported in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll in the Union Territory remained at 1,881 — Puducherry (1,469), Karaikal (251), Yanam (109) and Mahe (52).

The Union Territory has till date recorded an aggregate of 1,29,998 cases and 1,27,555 patients recoveries. Of an estimated 20.63 lakh tests conducted so far, over 17.51 lakh have returned negative.

Over 10,000 jabs in 24 hours

Meanwhile, 10,890 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has administered a total of 14,379,71 vaccine doses till date.