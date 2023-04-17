ADVERTISEMENT

Test positivity rate in U.T. stands at 14%

April 17, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Union Territory had 513 active cases — 20 patients in hospital and 493 in home isolation

The Hindu Bureau

The Union Territory recorded 27 COVID-19 cases against 46 recoveries on Monday.

Puducherry recorded 17 cases, which were detected from 191 tests, followed by Karaikal (9) and Yanam(1). No new case was reported from Mahe in the last 24 hours.

The Test Positivity Rate was 14.14%, case fatality rate 1.12% and recovery rate 98.59%.

Of an estimated 25 lakh tests carried out till date, over 21.30 lakh returned negative.

Of the 1,76,927 patients who tested positive, 1,74,436 recovered till date.

