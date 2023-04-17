HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Test positivity rate in U.T. stands at 14%

The Union Territory had 513 active cases — 20 patients in hospital and 493 in home isolation

April 17, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Union Territory recorded 27 COVID-19 cases against 46 recoveries on Monday.

Puducherry recorded 17 cases, which were detected from 191 tests, followed by Karaikal (9) and Yanam(1). No new case was reported from Mahe in the last 24 hours.

The Test Positivity Rate was 14.14%, case fatality rate 1.12% and recovery rate 98.59%.

The Union Territory had 513 active cases — 20 patients in hospital and 493 in home isolation.

Of an estimated 25 lakh tests carried out till date, over 21.30 lakh returned negative.

Of the 1,76,927 patients who tested positive, 1,74,436 recovered till date.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.