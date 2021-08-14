Test positivity rate goes above 2% in U.T.

No COVID-19 death was reported in the Union Territory even while the fourth successive day of new cases crossing the 100-mark saw the test positivity rate go above the 2% mark on Friday. The cumulative toll remained at 1,803 -Puducherry (1,428), Karaikal (231), Yanam (105) and Mahe (39).

Of the 113 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, 67 were in Puducherry, followed by Mahe (34) and Karaikal (12). No new cases were reported in Yanam.

The test positivity rate was 2.01%, case fatality rate 1.48% and recovery rate 97.75%. With 83 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 944. Of this, 195 patients were in hospitals and 749 in home isolation.

The Union Territory has recorded an aggregate of 1,22,102 cases against 1,19,355 recovered patients.

Of an estimated 15.68 lakh tests administered so far, over 13.40 lakh were negative.

Meanwhile, 3,320 persons took the jab against Covid to take the total vaccinated population in the Union Territory to 7,53,985.