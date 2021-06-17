Test positivity rate falls below 4% in Puducherry

326 new cases and 8 deaths reported in Union Territory

The test positivity rate in the Union Territory dropped below 4% as 326 cases were confirmed from 9,106 tests even as 480 recoveries were recorded on Thursday.

The Union Territory recorded eight deaths, taking the toll to 1,710.

Puducherry recorded six deaths and Karaikal two.

The patients, including two women, were in the 48-80 age group, and two of them had no underlying morbidity. The break-up of the cumulative toll in the region is Puducherry 1,367, Karaikal 210, Yanam 101 and Mahe 32. Puducherry accounted for 280 new cases, followed by Karaikal (30), Yanam (10) and Mahe (six).

The test positivity rate was 3.58%, case fatality rate 1.5% and recovery rate 94.7%. The number of active cases stood at 4,333 with 666 patients in hospitals and 3,667 in home isolation.

The number of cumulative cases aggregated 1,13,948 against 1,07,905 patients recovered. Of an estimated 11.99 lakh tests conducted so far, over 11.03 lakh samples returned negative.

Intense drive

Meanwhile, Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Thursday that Puducherry could ride the success of the ongoing four-day intensive vaccination campaign for the 18-44 age group to become a fully vaccinated Union Territory.

The Lt. Governor, who carried out an inspection of the vaccination drive at the Tiruvandarkoil Government Girls Higher Secondary School, said that 13,000 people had taken the jab on the opening day of the intensive campaign on Wednesday. If this could be sustained over the remaining days of the campaign, Puducherry would be well on its way to become fully inoculated, she said.

The Lt. Governor has set a target to get the Union Territory fully vaccinated by Independence Day.