Test positivity rate dips below 5% in Puducherry

Decline registered in nearly 2 months; 429 new cases in U.T.

The test positivity rate came down to under 5% for the first time in nearly two months as the Union Territory registered 429 cases from 9,159 tests against 967 recoveries on Friday.

With 11 deaths reported, the cumulative toll rose to 1,668.

Puducherry recorded eight deaths and Karaikal three. The patients, including seven women, were in the 33-83 age group, and seven had no co-morbidities.

The region-wise cumulative deaths stood at 1,337 in Puducherry, followed by Karaikal (200), Yanam (100) and Mahe (31).

Of the new cases, Puducherry accounted for 322 cases, followed by Karaikal (83), Yanam (five) and Mahe (19).

The test positivity rate was 4.68%, case fatality rate 1.49% and recovery rate 92.99%.

The active cases stood at 6,156, which included 942 patients in hospitals and 5,214 in home isolation.

The cumulative caseload stood at 1,11,684 cases with 1,03,860 patients recovered so far. Of an estimated 11.46 lakh tests conducted by the Health Department to date, over 9.86 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 247 healthcare workers, 21 frontline staff and 5,803 members of the public took COVID-19 vaccines in the Union Territory on Friday.

The total number of persons vaccinated in the Union Territory stood at 3,09,134, including 35,940 healthcare workers, 22,590 frontline personnel and 1,98,607 members of the public.