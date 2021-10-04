Test positivity rate dips below 1% in Union Territory

PUDUCHERRY

04 October 2021 01:44 IST

The region records one death even as new cases drop to 32

The Union Territory recorded one COVID-9 death while new cases dropped to 32 and test positivity rate dipped below 1% on Sunday. With a patient death in Karaikal, the cumulative toll in the Union Territory was 1,841. The toll by region is Puducherry (1,443), Karaikal (248), Yanam (106) and Mahe (44).

Puducherry logged 16 of the new cases, which were detected from 4,237 tests, followed by Karaikal (9) and Mahe (7). No case was reported from Yanam.

The test positivity rate was under 1% at 0.76%, case fatality rate 1.45% and recovery rate 97.98%. With 89 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 709. Of this, 103 patients were in hospital and 606 in home isolation.

Advertising

Advertising

The Union Territory has recorded a cumulative aggregate of 1,26,545 cases against 1,23,995 recovered patients. Of an estimated 18.07 lakh tests administered so far, about 15.33 lakh samples were negative.

Meanwhile, 4,267 persons took the shot against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has to date administered 10,19,922 doses of vaccine, including 3,22,746 second doses.