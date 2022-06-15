Test positivity rate crosses 1% in U.T. as 18 new cases are detected

Karaikal and Mahe record two cases each

The Union Territory recorded 18 new cases against four recoveries as the positivity rate crossed 1 % on Wednesday. Puducherry accounted for 14 of the new cases, which were detected from 1,658 tests, while Karaikal and Mahe recorded two cases each. No new case was detected in Yanam. The test positivity rate was 1.09%, case fatality rate 1.18% and recovery rate 98.78%. The overall tally is 1,962 deaths, 63 active cases, a total of 1,65, 973 cases and 1,63,948 recovered patients. Of an estimated 22.67 lakh tests conducted so far, over 19.12 lakh returned negative. Meanwhile, 957 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has so far administered a total of 17,25,298 vaccine doses.