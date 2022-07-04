Test positivity rate at almost 8% in U.T. as active cases swell to 513

Puducherry accounts for 82 of the 97 fresh cases; 884 persons take the vaccine

The Union Territory of Puducherry recorded 97 fresh cases of COVID-19 as the test positivity rate shot up to almost 8% on Sunday.

Puducherry accounted for 82 of the fresh cases detected from 1,214 tests, followed by Yanam (9) and Karaikal (6). No case was reported in Mahe.

With 36 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 513. Nine of them were at hospital and 504 in home quarantine.

The test positivity rate was 7.99%, the case fatality rate 1.18% and the recovery rate 98.52%.

The overall tally is 1,962 deaths, 513 active cases, a total of 1,66,823 cases and 1,64,348 patients recovered.

Of an estimated 22.94 lakh tests conducted so far, over 19.38 lakh returned negative.

In the last 24 hours, 884 persons took the vaccine. The Union Territory has so far administered a total of 17,45,541 doses.