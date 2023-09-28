Tension at Kalapet over death of a woman

September 28, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Tension prevailed near Kalapet police station following the suicide of a woman belonging to the fishermen community on Thursday.

Kalaiselvi, residing at the Tsunami Quarters, allegedly ended her life after she accused the Kalapet Police of ‘siding’ with the family of a woman who had taken a loan of around ₹4. 5 lakh from her. The family had refused to return the money. She ended her life at the Kalapet Station on Wednesday evening.

“A false complaint was given by the woman who took the loan. The police summoned Kalaiselvi and insulted her. She ended her life as she felt the police was supporting the family of the other woman,” said a relative of the deceased woman.

On Thursday, the family of Kalaiselvi refused to accept the body until the government ordered an inquiry and provided compensation to the family. A delegation also met Chief Minister N. Rangasamy. They withdrew the protest after the Chief Minister agreed to hold an inquiry and provide adequate compensation.

Meanwhile, the Police Department transferred Sub Inspector Ilango and Assistant Sub Inspector Nagaraj from Kalapet station after the incident. A delegation of Congress leaders, led by PCC chief V. Vaithilingam and former Minister M.O.H.F Shahjahan visited the residence of the deceased.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the Tamil Nadu’s State health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)