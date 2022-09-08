Tenements remain unoccupied after 7 years

The construction of the block of 32 tenements completed in November 2015; project cost stood around ₹1.54 crore

In yet another instance of wasteful expenditure, a block of 32 tenements constructed at Kann Doctor Thottam in the heart of the town near Anna Salai, remains unused for several years.

The Board of Town and Country Planning Department in 2011 had conceived a project to construct an additional block as an extension of around 384 tenements that had come up in 10 blocks at Kann Doctor Thottam.

The construction of the new block of 32 tenements was completed in November 2015. The project cost stood around ₹1.54 crore. “Not a single house has been allotted till now. Since the tenements have remained idle for almost seven years, it was used by anti-social elements. Now, if we have to make allotments, repair works have to be carried out as glass panes, doors and electrical fittings have been damaged. It is an irony that a fully-constructed tenement remains unused, when there are hundreds of people living in unsafe surroundings. It is another instance of wasteful expenditure,” secretary of the Communist Party of India ( Marxist) R. Rajangam said.

The idle investment of the government has found mention in the audit report of Comptroller and Auditor General for the year ending March 2020. The Town and Country Planning Department deviated from the practice of first identifying the beneficiaries before the commencement of the project, the CAG observed.

In reply to queries raised by the audit agency, the department said non-finalisation of rules conforming to the provisions of Slum Areas (Improvement and Clearance) Pondicherry Amendment Act, 1986, (Act) for allotment of tenements constructed under Slum Upgradation Programme was the reason for non-allotment of tenements to the beneficiaries.

“Non-identification of beneficiaries before the commencement of construction of tenements and non- framing of rules have resulted in non-allotment and unfruitful investment of ₹1.54 crore for more than five years besides deterioration of tenements and deprival of benefits to the targeted beneficiaries,” the report said.

The CAG has recommended to the government to frame rules to ensure transparency, criteria for identification of beneficiaries for allotment of tenements prior to construction.

Independent legislator G. Nehru alias Kuppusamy, representing Orleanpet, said construction was completed in 2015 and the previous Congress government completely ignored the project as it was done during his first stint as legislator.

“It was completely ignored because the project was conceived during my first stint as legislator of Orleanpet. Necessary administrative steps have been taken for handing over the flats. We have identified the beneficiaries and allotments will be done in two months,” Mr. Nehru said.