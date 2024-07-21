GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Temporary licences for firecrackers sale

Published - July 21, 2024 11:51 pm IST - Puducherry

The Hindu Bureau

The District Magistrate has notified the commencement of the process for grant of temporary licences for stocking and sale of firecrackers for the Deepavali festival falling on October 31.

In a press release, A. Kulothungan, District Collector and the DM, said the temporary licences in the prescribed forms would be available for possession and sale of firecrackers not exceeding 100 kgs under the Explosives Rules, 2008 and the Explosive Act, 1884.

The notice is also available in Tamil at all taluk offices and the Sub-Divisional Magistrates. In Yanam, the notice would be availabe in Telugu to enable receipt and processing of applications.

The DM said as per the time schedule which will be followed strictly, August 14 has been set as the last date for submitting applications, October 15 for furnishing inspection reports by SDMs/DFOs and October 18 and onwards for issuance of licences.

Authorities concerned have been directed to strictly adhere to the relevant rules while carrying out inspections and preparing the report in respect of the applications for grant of license and to submit reports as expeditiously as possible and positively before October 15.

