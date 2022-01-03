Puducherry

Temporary healthcare centre will be set up if COVID-19 cases due to Omicron increase in U.T., says CM

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Monday said the government is planning to set up a temporary healthcare centre at the Old Port Complex.

“In case, there is a huge rise in number of COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant of the virus, we will set up the healthcare centre. We are fully prepared to deal with the situation. The department has stocked adequate medicines to deal with any medical emergency,” he said, while interacting with reporters after inspecting the Old Port Complex.

The Chief Minister also visited the modern market on ECR and Sports Complex at Lawspet.


