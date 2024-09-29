GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Temporary bus stand in Puducherry’s AFT ground turns slushy after recent rain

The temporary bus stand, meant for buses operating to Cuddalore, Villupuram, and Chennai routes started functioning from June.

Published - September 29, 2024 01:58 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

S. Prasad
The temporary bus stand at AFT ground in Puducherry is full of slush and mud following recent rains.

The temporary bus stand at AFT ground in Puducherry is full of slush and mud following recent rains. | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

The recent rain in Puducherry city has turned the temporary bus stand on the sprawling AFT grounds on Cuddalore Road into a slush, causing a nightmarish experience for both passengers and the bus crew.

The Rajiv Gandhi bus terminus on Maraimalai Adigal Salai is being reconstructed at a cost of ₹15.75 crore under the Smart Cities Mission. Considering the time required for reconstruction, the Puducherry Municipality had set up a temporary bus stand at AFT grounds, opposite to the Combined Court Buildings on Cuddalore Road. 

The temporary bus stand, meant for buses operating to Cuddalore, Villupuram, and Chennai routes started functioning from June. Over 500 buses, including Government-owned Puducherry Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) buses are operated from the bus stand, where bare minimum facilities have been provided by the authorities.

The civic body had levelled the ground, put up a few sheds for passengers, and made lighting arrangements. However, the officials failed to anticipate rains.

The temporary bus stand at AFT ground in Puducherry is full of slush and mud

The temporary bus stand at AFT ground in Puducherry is full of slush and mud | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

Though the recent rains on Friday and Saturday, did not create waterlogging in any part of the city, the ground at the temporary bus stand had become waterlogged causing inconvenience to passengers. The top surface of the road in the bus stand has suffered heavy damage due to absence of regular maintenance.

According to Thanvinsun, a resident of Odiansalai, “If the moderate downpour had led to such waterlogging in the AFT ground, then one could only wonder how bad the situation would be with the onset of the monsoon when it would rain heavily. The municipality should pump out the stagnant water and ensure that basic facilities are provided till the renovation of the new bus stand is completed.”

P. Felix, a regular commuter to Chennai said the temporary bus stand was in a terrible condition. “There are no proper chairs to sit on while waiting. There is slush and mud all around the bus stand and the stench is unbearable. It is a nightmarish experience to wait for and board a bus,” he said.

When contacted an official said the surface in the bus stand had taken a lot of battering and turned slushy. The stagnated water has been pumped out. The reconstruction of the new bus terminus is progressing and will be completed soon, he said.

