April 07, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

G. Johnson, Deputy Collector (Revenue), Karaikal has been posted as Commissioner of Karaikal Municipality as part of appointing officers on temporary link arrangement in the enclave.

S. Baskaran, Deputy Collector (District Disaster Management Authority) has been posted as Deputy Director (Civil Supplies)/ Managing Director of the JPCOSPIN (Jaiprakash Cooperative Spinning Mill) and K. Arunagirinathan, Executive Officer (temples) as Block Development Officer in Karaikal.