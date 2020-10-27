Temples to issue receipts to donors

The Government has made it mandatory for temples to issue proper receipts for donations or offerings made by devotees.

In a press note, A. Sivasankaran, Commissioner, Department of Hindu Religious Institutions and Wakf, said as per the instructions of Secretary, Hindu Religious Institutions, Government of Puducherry, it is notified that the public, devotees, organisations and others should get the signed acknowledgement from the temple administration for the donations, offerings, etc. made to the temples.

The temple administration should make necessary entry into the registers maintained for this purpose. Further, those receipts are subject to audit by the Government and for regulating the income of the temple, the press note said.

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi also sought that everyone donating anything to temples ask for a receipt. The measure is aimed at plugging leakages of public money meant for divine service.

"Our duty is to keep plugging leakages wherever and whenever we detect (them) to serve the people to the best of our ability," Ms. Bedi said.