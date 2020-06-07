Temples, restaurants gear up for reopening

PUDUCHERRY

07 June 2020 23:01 IST

Collector issues SOPs for various sectors, services

The Government has put in place several measures to cut down COVID-19 transmission risks as more high-patronage sectors of the economy such as the hospitality sector, restaurants, malls and places of worship reopen under lockdown relaxations announced by the Centre from Monday.

District Collector and Revenue Secretary T. Arun issued orders detailing separate sets of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for each sector and stipulated that enforcement authorities shall ensure that the SOPs are followed across these activities.

Several popular temples began putting in place provisions to comply with the guidelines. The Manakula Vinayakar temple in White Town has put up separate entry-exit passages as part of crowd regulations and will provide hand sanitising provisions.

Meanwhile, in public appeals, Government secretaries have sought adherence to the guidelines from establishments and clientele.

Ashok Kumar, LAD Secretary, advised stricter adherence to personal protection measures as all sectors that are opening up such as places of worship, malls or hospitality industry were bound to attract increased footfalls.

Purva Garg, Secretary Tourism, said apart from the general guidelines, two critical areas in hospitality sector was the housekeeping and room service components where staff are likely to come into contact with guests.

Contactless check-ins using QR codes on mobile phones is recommended. Use of disinfectants in luggage management, valet parking and regular disinfecting of common areas such as reception, elevators and waiting lobbies are recommended, she said.

K. Mahesh, Secretary, HRI, said all religious institutions should adhere to the protocol in all respects. Violations would attract penal provisions under both IPC and the Disaster Management Act, he said.

Chaudhari Abhijit Vijay, Wakf and Minorities Affairs Secretary, said places of worship in containment zones will remain closed. Separate entry-exit points, provisions for hand hygiene and thermal screening have been made mandatory at places of worship. Those above 65 years or having co-morbidities, pregnant women and children should avoid visits. Six-feet physical distancing and wearing of masks are among the standard procedures to be followed.