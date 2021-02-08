Puducherry

Temple elephant leaves for rejuvenation camp

Lakshmi, the elephant attached to the Manakula Vinayakar temple, left for the 48-day rejuvenation camp at Thekkampatti, near Mettupalayam on Sunday.

The elephant was brought to the temple in the morning for performing the customary poojas that precede her departure for the camp in Coimbatore district every year.

Later, in the afternoon, the temple elephant was seen off by temple authorities and officials of the Forest, Animal Husbandry and HRI departments.

The camp is set to begin on Monday.

