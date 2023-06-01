ADVERTISEMENT

Temple car festival held at Villianur

June 01, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Lt. Governor Tamilsai Soundararajan launches the festival by pulling the chariot

The Hindu Bureau

Devotees pulling the Thirukameshwarar-Kokilambigai temple car at Villianur in Puducherry on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Thousands of devotees thronged the Sri Thirukameshwarar-Kokilambigai temple in Villianur to offer prayers and partake in the annual car festival.

As per custom, Lt. Governor Tamilsai Soundararajan launched the festival by pulling the chariot bedecked with flowers.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Speaker R. Selvam, Ministers A. Namassivayam, C. Djeacoumar and Sai Saravanan Kumar, Leader of the Opposition R. Siva and others participated.

Later, the deity was taken out in a procession through the streets with devotees pulling the rope fastened to the temple car.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US