Temple car festival held at Villianur

June 01, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Thousands of devotees thronged the Sri Thirukameshwarar-Kokilambigai temple in Villianur to offer prayers and partake in the annual car festival.

As per custom, Lt. Governor Tamilsai Soundararajan launched the festival by pulling the chariot bedecked with flowers.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Speaker R. Selvam, Ministers A. Namassivayam, C. Djeacoumar and Sai Saravanan Kumar, Leader of the Opposition R. Siva and others participated.

Later, the deity was taken out in a procession through the streets with devotees pulling the rope fastened to the temple car.