Tempers run high at SC, ST members’ welfare panel meet

Narayanasamy promises to look into their grievances

A meeting of the State-level high committee for Adi Dravidar and Scheduled Tribes Welfare on Monday turned into a forum for community members to vent their anger on various issues.

The meeting chaired by Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy and attended by Social Welfare Minister M. Kandasamy saw community leaders raising issues such as under-utilisation of funds allotted for special component plan (SCP) and non-cooperation of top bureaucrats in implementing welfare schemes meant for Scheduled Castes and Tribes.

Former Congress legislator Neela Gangadharan, who spoke first, said the funds allotted for implementing various welfare and development schemes under SCP remained unutilised every year.

The fund budgeted was meant to be utilised by 22 departments. But except for Adi Dravidar and Scheduled Tribes Welfare Department, others failed to utilise the funds properly, he charged.

The Education Department provided financial assistance to primary class students belonging to other communities, but not to SC and ST sections, he said.

Promises not kept

Former Janata Dal legislator Murthy said the government was unable to deliver several of its promises, including free distribution of rice.

The government wanted to distribute rice but was able only to transfer the amount to beneficiaries’ accounts. The head of the family often withdrew the money and spent it for his personal purpose instead of buying rice, he said.

The attitude of government Secretaries was evident even at the meeting as most of them skipped the event itself, he remarked.

The comment drew the attention of other representatives asking the government to initiate proceedings against the absentee Secretaries.

L-G blamed

The sharp reactions prompted the Chief Minister to intervene. The Chief Minister said the government was keen to provide rice that was the reason why he approached the court on the issue.

The government was willing to buy rice from FCI. The former Union Union Minister for Consumer Affairs and Food Ram Vilas Paswan had even promised to supply the rice. The Lt. Governor, however, prevailed upon the Union Home Ministry to force his government to transfer money instead of rice.

And on the issue of absence of officials, Mr. Narayanasamy said the Chief Secretary was not a member of the committee and hence, he was not present. He promised to seek clarification from other Secretaries.

Again tempers ran high when VCK principal secretary Deva Pozhilan spoke. He wanted the directors of various departments present at the meeting to personally reveal the fund utilised by them under SCP.

Media asked to leave

The Chief Minister tried to convince them that a handout given to the participants contained department-wise allocation. But when a few other participants joined Mr. Pozhilan in insisting on directors to reveal fund utilisation at the meeting personally, the Chief Minister asked the media to leave the venue.

An official with the Social Welfare Department told The Hindu that the meeting ended with Chief Minister promising participants that files on financial assistance for students pursuing higher education would be sent to the Lt.Governor.

The file pertaining to increased financial assistance for building houses from ₹4 lakh to ₹5 lakh would also be sent for clearance to the Lt Governor. He promised to consult the members on deciding the next course of action if the files were returned, the official said.