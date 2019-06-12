Telling stories through music

The Nush Lewis Quartet fronted by singer, multi-instrumentalist Nush Lewis will perform in the city on Sunday.

The Storytellers Bar at The Promenade Hotel will feature the band in concert.

Apart from Nush Lewis on harp, keys and vocal duties, the band comprises Lindford Dsouza on drums, Yohann Coutinho on the bass and Adiel Massar on cello. According to the organisers, the band’s sound lends itself to the stories being told in the song.

Nush is trained in piano and extensively in the harp. She has completed her performance course in the harp from one the finest institutes in the country, the KM Conservatory, Chennai.

Donning multiple hats, as a composer she’s collaborated with producer Ayan De in 2014 and released her debut EP ‘Fused’, which was critically acclaimed.

With moody, pensive compositions, combined with a unique production ethos, her musicality can best be described as minimal acoustic, with intricate melodic lines set upon ephemeral soundscapes, the hosts said.

Having multiple performance modules, as a solo act, band, and as part of multiple collaborative efforts, her performances showcase these encapsulating creations.

Passion for art

An avid advocate for music and the arts, in 2017 Nush started her own arts education company, OffSet.

An independent art property, Offset was created to directly support arts education and creative development with support from their respective industries, and has been generating tremendous support since its inception.

She has also been a faculty member at Furtados School of Music and was part of the Curriculum Development and Outreach department at the True School of Music, the hosts said.