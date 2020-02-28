Telangana Governor seeks better sea trade with SE Asia

PUDUCHERRY

Tamilisai Soundararajan inaugurates two-day international conference

Governor of Telangana Tamilisai Soundararajan called for improving the sea trade and commerce with the nations under South East Asia (SEA) block.

Inaugurating a two-day international conference, ‘Indo SEA 2020’, organised by the Forum for Awareness of National Security (FANS) here on Thursday, she said that India has had very strong and glorious coastal lines of communication.

She deplored that the nature and core of the glorious history was “misunderstood and deviated from”.

The statue of emperor Rajendra Chola was installed on the premises of the port in Maharashtra as a tribute and honour to him for his coastal lines of communication. Ms. Soundararajan stressed the need for preserving, nourishing and reviving the glorious past to promote brotherhood among the South East Asian nations by sea lines.

She also advocated promotion of medical tourism and medical connections among the South East Asian nations.

Mobilising youth

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi, who spoke on the occasion, pointed out that there could be creation of South East Asian chairs in the universities, mobilising the youth to link them with academic exercises to promote brotherhood among the SEA nations, temple tourism and also medical tourism.