Telangana EVMs reach Puducherry

Another set of EVMs likely to be procured from Karnataka

Around 2,000 electronic voting machines belonging to the State Election Commission of Telangana have reached Puducherry for the local body polls in the Union Territory. The EVMs were brought here in two trucks on Thursday and kept in the strong rooms at the Bharathidasan Government College for Women. The machines would be under the surveillance of CCTV cameras, a source in State Election Commission (SEC) of Puducherry told The Hindu.

The District Electoral Office here is coordinating with the SEC of Karnataka to bring another 1,300 machines. The machines would be brought in a few days time, the source said.

The SEC decided to get EVMs from other States as the number of machines under the possession of Puducherry Election Commission was found inadequate to conduct civic body elections.

The EC had only about 1,100 machines at its disposal as each voter in the local body polls will have to cast two votes for municipality elections and three at the panchayat level.

The SEC two weeks ago had identified the number of reserved seats meant for SC, SC (women), women (general category) and backward classes.

On August 13, the Commission conducted draw of lots to identify the number of reserved seats for Other Backwards Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

“The notification announcing the number of reserved seats is likely to be issued on Monday. So, the final number of reserved seats for all categories will be known only after the issue of notification,” the source said.

As of now, of the total number of 1,159 seats, 931 are reserved at various levels. On the complaints raised by the representatives about delimitation exercise on the occasion of drawing of lots, the source said the Commission had nothing to do with the delimitation.

As per the SC directive, the SEC has to complete the local body polls before October 4.