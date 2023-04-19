Teenager held for killing grandparents in Villupuram

April 19, 2023 03:11 am | Updated 03:11 am IST - VILLUPURAM

The Villupuram taluk police on Tuesday arrested a teenager on the charge of killing his grandparents at Pillur near here. The police said the accused, identified as Arul Sakthi, 19, strangled Kaluvu, 80, and his wife Maniammal, 75, in their house on Sunday night.

The police said the elderly couple were staying at Pillur and their four children lived in Cuddalore. On Sunday night, the couple were found dead under mysterious circumstances in their house and the neighbours alerted the police. The needle of suspicion pointed to Arul Sakthi, son of the couple’s third son, Murugan, as he was last seen in their house.

The police detained Arul Sakthi, who confessed to killing his grandparents, according to an officer. The police said Arul Sakthi often used to harass the couple by demanding that they transfer the ownership of their house to him. On Sunday, he again went down to the couple’s house and made the demand. When Kaluvu refused, Arul Sakthi strangled the couple and escaped. He was arrested and remanded in custody, the police said.

