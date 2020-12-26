PuducherryPUDUCHERRY 26 December 2020 01:39 IST
Teenager goes missing in sea
A 17-year-old teenager went missing while swimming in the beach near Pudukuppam on Thursday.
According to the police, a group of students went to bathe in the beach at Pudukuppam after attending a friend’s birthday party. When Puviyarasan and Balaji were swimming, they were swept into the sea by a huge wave.
Hearing the screams of their friends on the shore, a group of fishermen jumped into the sea and rescued Balaji. A search was on to locate Puviyarasan, police said.
