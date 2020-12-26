Puducherry

Teenager goes missing in sea

A 17-year-old teenager went missing while swimming in the beach near Pudukuppam on Thursday.

According to the police, a group of students went to bathe in the beach at Pudukuppam after attending a friend’s birthday party. When Puviyarasan and Balaji were swimming, they were swept into the sea by a huge wave.

Hearing the screams of their friends on the shore, a group of fishermen jumped into the sea and rescued Balaji. A search was on to locate Puviyarasan, police said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 26, 2020 1:41:23 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/teenager-goes-missing-in-sea/article33420699.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY